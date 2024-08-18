Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte aggravates sprained ankle in loss at Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Arizona star Ketel Marte aggravated his sprained left ankle when he checked his swing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Marte was out of the starting lineup after being the designated hitter Saturday following a three-game absence. The infielder entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning but went down to the ground after a check-swing and needed assistance to walk off the field. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo had no update other than Marte was being examined and the team will need to re-evaluate his status.

