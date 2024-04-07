Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The 24-year-old Perdomo was an All-Star in 2023. He was placed on the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he wasn’t given a timeline of how long Perdomo will be out. He will have the surgery on Monday. The normal recovery time is six to eight weeks. Perdomo hit .246 with six homers and 16 stolen bases last season. Infielder Kevin Newman was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

