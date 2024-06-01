Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel hit on knee by comebacker off bat of Mets’ Brandon Nimmo

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel was hit on the left knee by a 98.3 mph comebacker off the bat of the New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo and left the game in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old right-hander fell to the ground and was down for about two minutes as an athletic trainer attended to him. Ginkel was able to walk off the field. A six-year major league veteran, Ginkel entered 2-1 with a 4.29 ERA and five saves in 22 relief appearances this season. The ball ricocheted to catcher Gabriel Moreno, who threw to first to retire Nimmo.

