Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams to miss remainder of the season due to fractured ankle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured right ankle in Tuesday’s loss to San Francisco. He was placed on the 60-day injured list. Adams entered to start the eighth inning, but threw just two pitches when he took a comebacker by Joc Pederson off the ankle. Manager Torey Lovullo said he knew the injury was serious when he went out to the mound and the pitcher couldn’t put any weight on the foot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.