Diamondbacks reinstate outfielder Randal Grichuk from IL with plan to play against left-handers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated outfielder Randal Grichuk from the 10-day injured list. Grichuk, a right-handed hitter, did not start on Friday night with right-hander Spencer Strider starting for the Braves. Manager Torey Lovullo says Grichuk will see regular starts against left-handers while playing either designated hitter or in the outfield. The 32-year-old Grichuk signed a $2 million, one-year contract with Arizona that includes a mutual option for 2025. He has 191 homers with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. He split time between the Rockies and Angels last season.

