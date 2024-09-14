Diamondbacks put RHP Ryne Nelson on injured list with right shoulder inflammation

By The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed starting pitcher Ryne Nelson on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Nelson’s injury is a blow to a team that’s in a tight battle for one of the National League wild card spots. The right-hander has been arguably the D-backs’ best pitcher over the past few months and has a 10-6 record with a 4.33 ERA. The move is retroactive to Sept. 11, which means Nelson could return before the end of the regular season. Arizona called up left-hander Brandon Hughes to take Nelson’s spot on the roster.

