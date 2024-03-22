Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez has lat strain

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez will have to wait to make his Arizona Diamondbacks debut. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Rodríguez has a lat strain, which means the left-hander will open the season on the injured list. Lovullo says Rodríguez will “be shut down from throwing until he’s asymptomatic.” Rodríguez, who turns 31 on April 7, joined the reigning NL champions with an,$80 million, four-year contract after going 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season.

