Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera suspended 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. The 21-year-old right-hander is in his third season in the Diamondbacks organization. He went 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro. Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

