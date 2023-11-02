Diamondbacks’ magical season ends with a thud against Rangers in World Series

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks were supposed to be contenders next year, when their young players would be more seasoned and their top prospects ready for the big leagues. The Diamondbacks accelerated the timeline, shaking up the baseball world with an extended postseason stay. Arizona’s bid for a second World Series title was stopped by a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 5, but the NL pennant is certainly something the Diamondbacks can build upon.

