Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodríguez feels tightness during bullpen session. Return to mound delayed

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez’s return to the mound is on hold after the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander felt some “tightness” during a recent bullpen session. Coach Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday that “we decided to pull back on his progression.” Rodriguez signed an $80 million, four-year deal during the offseason but hasn’t pitched yet this season. He was put on the 15-day injured list on March 28 because of a left shoulder strain that happened during spring training. The D-backs open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

