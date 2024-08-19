Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte on injured list after aggravating sprained ankle

MIAMI (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left ankle. The 30-year-old Marte first injured the ankle against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 10. The Phillies’ Garrett Stubs rolled into him in a slide at second base. Marte sat out three games before he aggravated the injury while pinch hitting against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Marte began Monday third on the National League with 30 home runs and a fifth best 81 RBI over 116 games. The Diamondbacks recalled Pavin Smith from Triple-A Reno to take Marte’s spot on the roster.

