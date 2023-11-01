Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte extends record postseason hitting streak to 20 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte wasted little time extending his postseason-record hitting streak to 20 games, ripping a single to lead off the bottom of the first inning in Game 4 of the World Series. The Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman came into the game hitting .333 this postseason with two homers, 11 RBIs, six doubles and three stolen bases. He got his base hit Tuesday off Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney. Marte broke the postseason record with a two-run single in Saturday’s Game 2, pushing his streak to 18 games.

