Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Brian Kaplan on Tuesday to be the team’s pitching coach. Kaplan has spent the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an assistant pitching coach and director of pitching. The Phillies had one of the best starting rotations in the big leagues last season with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suarez. Kaplan replaces Brent Strom, who was fired after the D-backs finished last season with a 4.62 ERA, which ranked 27th among the 30 teams. Arizona missed the playoffs despite scoring the most runs in baseball.

