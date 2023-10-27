Diamondbacks got Longoria to be vet presence, now he’s in 1st World Series since ’08 rookie season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Evan Longoria was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks before this season to bring veteran leadership to a young clubhouse. That team has brought him back to his first World Series since he was a rookie. Longoria is batting eighth for Game 1 in Texas against the Rangers. That makes the 38-year-old third baseman the first position player in MLB history to appear in a World Series 15 years after first playing in one. Three pitchers have done that. After making it as a rookie with Tampa Bay in 2008, Longoria assumed he’d get back to the World Series. He didn’t expect it to be 15 years later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.