Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen has new contract through 2028, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen has received a new contact through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. Hazen has been the architect of the D-backs’ rebuild, helping the team qualify for the playoffs this October for the first time since 2017. The 47-year-old has made several shrewd moves over the past year, including a trade with the Blue Jays that brought catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the franchise.

