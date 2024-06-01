Diamondbacks’ Ginkel escapes with bruised knee when hit by comebacker off bat of Mets’ Nimmo

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel escaped with only a bruise when hit on the inside of his left knee by a 98.3 mph comebacker off the bat of the New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo in the sixth inning of a 10-5 win. The 30-year-old right-hander fell to the ground and was down for about two minutes as manager Torey Lovullo came to the mound along with an athletic trainer. Ginkel was able to walk off the field, and X-rays were negative. A six-year major league veteran, Ginkel got three outs for the win.

