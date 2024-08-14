Diamondbacks extend winning streak to 6, beat Rockies 11-4 as Eugenio Suárez hits grand slam

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs, Joc Pederson drove in two early runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their sixth straight game by beating the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Wednesday.

Arizona swept the three-game series and has won 18 of 21, rocketing into postseason contention with its longest winning streak since last August. Following a 6-1 homestand, the NL champions go on a nine-game trip to Tampa Bay, Miami and Boston.

“It’s awesome,” Suarez said. “It’s very fun to come here, compete, and every time you come into the clubhouse you feel that good energy, good vibes. You want to be a part of that.”

Suárez had three hits, driving the first pitch he saw from Riley Pint into the left-center seats for a 10-3 lead in the sixth and his fourth career slam. Suárez said he had some added motivation after Pederson and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were hit by pitches earlier in the inning.

“He made that mistake with a slider and I was ready to put it in play,” Suárez said.

Arizona took a 4-0 lead in the first, partly thanks to shoddy Rockies defense, and dropped Colorado to an NL-worst 17-46 on the road.

Pederson’s double down the right-field line scored Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy for the first two runs. Pederson came all the way around the bases to score after first baseman Michael Toglia took the cut-off throw and tried to get Pederson out at second but instead sailed an errant throw all the way to the left-center warning track.

Josh Bell reached on catcher’s interference by Jacob Stallings, Gurriel Jr. singled and Suárez was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Geraldo Perdomo forced in a run with a walk.

“We came in offensively, had a couple quality at-bats and took advantage of a misplay on their part and it really set the tone for the day,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.

Colorado, which has lost eight of 11, committed three errors and hit four batters.

“Obviously, they outplayed us and we shot ourselves in the foot a couple times,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “That’s the way you look at it. We didn’t play a very clean game.”

Arizona stretched its lead to 6-1 after five innings, but Colorado rallied with two runs in the sixth. Lefty Jordan Montgomery wiggled out of the inning without further damage, getting Sam Hilliard to strike out with runners on first and second.

Montgomery (8-6) gave up three runs, five hits and three walks over six innings, striking out a season-high eight. The veteran’s fastball was slightly faster than usual, sitting around 92-93 mph.

“I’ve been putting some good work in, starting to feel confident throwing the ball, knowing its going to go where it needs to go,” Montgomery said. “Using my whole body instead of just my arm.”

Tanner Gordon (0-4) got just two outs and allowed four runs, three hits and two walks.

Diamondbacks: Recalled INF Blaze Alexander from Reno and optioned OF Alek Thomas to the Triple-A farm team. Thomas began the season as the starting center fielder, but missed substantial time with a hamstring injury. He’s hitting just .191 with three homers and 17 RBIs this season. The D-backs needed an extra infielder with 2B Ketel Marte nursing a sprained ankle.

Rockies: Return home for a three-game series against San Diego starting Friday. Colorado will start RHP Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA) while San Diego will counter with RHP Matt Waldron (7-9, 4.00 ERA) in the first game.

Diamondbacks: At Tampa Bay for a three-game series starting Friday, when the Rays start RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.92).

