Diamondbacks demote outfielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A, promote infielder Blaze Alexander

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks demoted Alek Thomas to Triple-A on Wednesday, hoping that the outfielder can regain the batting form that made him a postseason star last year. The 24-year-old Thomas was the team’s starting center fielder to begin the season, but strained his left hamstring in the opening week and missed roughly three months. He hasn’t hit well since his return, batting .191 with three homers and 17 RBIs. The D-backs called up infielder Blaze Alexander to take Thomas’ spot on the roster. Arizona could use an extra infielder since All-Star Ketel Marte is nursing a sprained ankle.

