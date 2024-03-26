Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald will start season on injured list with strained oblique

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald will start the season on the injured list because of a strained left oblique. Manager Torey Lovullo said the strain was a Grade 2, meaning the right-hander could miss several weeks. The 33-year-old reliever is in his second season with the Diamondbacks after coming to the franchise in a trade-deadline deal with the Mariners last summer. Sewald had 13 saves down the stretch in the regular season and six more in the playoffs, helping the D-backs in their surprise run to the World Series, where they lost to the Texas Rangers in five games.

