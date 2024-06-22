Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno on 10-day injured list with sprained left thumb

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb, and the Diamondbacks recalled catcher Jose Herrera from Triple-A Reno of the Pacific Coast League. Moreno, 24, left Friday night’s 5-4 win over Philadelphia in the sixth inning because of the thumb injury. He had hit his third homer of the season in the third inning, a drive off Taijuan Walker. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Friday night that initial X-rays were negative. Moreno was a Gold Glove catcher last year. He is hitting .230 with a .659 OPS in 61 games this season.

