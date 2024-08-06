Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno leaves game against Guardians with left groin injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left a against against the Cleveland Guardians with a left groin injury. Moreno reached base on an infield single in the second inning and fell to the ground after reaching the bag. The 24-year-old Gold Glove winner remained on the field, writhing in pain, for several minutes before limping back to the dugout.

