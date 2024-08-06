Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno leaves game against Guardians with left groin injury

By BRIAN DULIK The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno is helped up after an injury in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left a against against the Cleveland Guardians with a left groin injury. Moreno reached base on an infield single in the second inning and fell to the ground after reaching the bag. The 24-year-old Gold Glove winner remained on the field, writhing in pain, for several minutes before limping back to the dugout.

