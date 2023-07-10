Diamondbacks breakout rookie Corbin Carroll returns home to Seattle as an All-Star

SEATTLE (AP) — Growing up in Seattle, Corbin Carroll dreamed of someday playing baseball at T-Mobile Park, and that dream will come true Tuesday. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ breakout rookie will be the starting left fielder and No. 8 hitter for the National League in the All-Star Game. Carroll grew up a passionate Mariners fan and idolized mid-2000’s Seattle superstars like Ichiro Suzuki and Félix Hernández. Now, it’s Carroll’s turn to be the star, and he knows that experiences like this don’t come around very often. Not only is it Carroll’s first All-Star appearance, it will be the first time he’s ever played at his hometown ballpark.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.