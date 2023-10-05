Diamondbacks are big winners these days, but first, they had to learn how to lose

PHOENIX (AP) — To learn how to win on a consistent basis, the Arizona Diamondbacks had to figure out how to lose. A terrible six weeks back in the middle of the summer threatened to derail their season, but the D-backs persevered and came out stronger. Now they’re on the way to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers after finishing a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round on Wednesday. Game 1 is Saturday in Los Angeles.

