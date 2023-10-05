Diamondbacks are big winners these days, but first, they had to learn how to lose

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas (5) celebrate after Game 2 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Diamondbacks won 5-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash]

PHOENIX (AP) — To learn how to win on a consistent basis, the Arizona Diamondbacks had to figure out how to lose. A terrible six weeks back in the middle of the summer threatened to derail their season, but the D-backs persevered and came out stronger. Now they’re on the way to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers after finishing a two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round on Wednesday. Game 1 is Saturday in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.