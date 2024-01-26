Diamondbacks and outfielder Joc Pederson agree to $9.5 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Joc Pederson and the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $9.5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. The 31-year-old Pederson has been a consistent power threat for a decade, with 186 career home runs for the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves and Giants. The left-handed-hitting outfielder was an All-Star with Los Angeles in 2015 and San Francisco in 2022 but wasn’t as productive last season, batting .235 with 15 homers.

