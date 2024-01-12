Diamondbacks and Gold Glove 1B Christian Walker agree to $10.9 million, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker have agreed to a $10.9 million, one-year contract, avoiding salary arbitration. Walker has been one of the most well-rounded first basemen in the big leagues over the past two years and was a huge piece for the D-backs during their recent run to the World Series, batting cleanup. He’s won Gold Gloves in each of the past two seasons and hit .258 with 33 homers and 103 RBI in 2023.

