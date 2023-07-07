Diamondbacks All-Star Carroll injures right arm on swing against Mets

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll has left Thursday night’s game against the New York Mets with a right arm injury. Carroll was injured on a swing in the seventh inning, immediately grabbing his upper arm. The rookie walked to the dugout and was met by Arizona’s trainer before heading into the clubhouse holding his arm. Carroll was voted a starter in next week’s All-Star Game in his hometown of Seattle, but his status for the game is now in jeopardy. He’s hitting .290 with 18 homers and 24 stolen bases for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

