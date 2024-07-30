Diamondbacks agree to add slugger Josh Bell from the Marlins, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to add slugger Josh Bell in a deal with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the deal, fortifying their lineup after an injury to first baseman Christian Walker. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. The 31-year-old Bell is hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive cash in return. Bell could be a stopgap for the D-backs if Walker misses any time. The Gold Glove first baseman left Monday’s game against the Nationals with left oblique tightness.

