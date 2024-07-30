Diamondbacks add slugger Josh Bell from the Marlins as Christian Walker goes to injured list

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired slugger Josh Bell in a deal with the Miami Marlins, fortifying their lineup after an injury to first baseman Christian Walker. The 31-year-old Bell is hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive a player to be named or cash in return. Bell is in the second season of a $33 million, two-year deal he signed with Cleveland, which traded him to Miami at the 2023 trade deadline. He’s due about $5.4 million for the remainder of this season and can become a free agent after the World Series.

