Diamondbacks add slugger Josh Bell from the Marlins as Christian Walker goes to injured list

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Miami Marlins' Josh Bell watches his double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired slugger Josh Bell in a deal with the Miami Marlins, fortifying their lineup after an injury to first baseman Christian Walker. The 31-year-old Bell is hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive a player to be named or cash in return. Bell is in the second season of a $33 million, two-year deal he signed with Cleveland, which traded him to Miami at the 2023 trade deadline. He’s due about $5.4 million for the remainder of this season and can become a free agent after the World Series.

