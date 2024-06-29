Diamondbacks activate Zac Gallen from injured list for start vs. A’s

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have activated ace Zac Gallen from the injured list to start their game against the Oakland Athletics. Gallen had been sidelined since being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain on May 30. The right-hander enters Saturday with a 5-4 record and a 3.12 ERA. Arizona optioned lefty Brandon Hughes to Triple-A Reno.

