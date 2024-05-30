Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen leaves start vs. Mets after 6 pitches due to strained right hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen strained his right hamstring and left a start against the New York Mets after six pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander, who finished among the top five in NL Cy Young Award voting in each of the last two seasons, hopped when releasing a fastball to DJ Stewart, his second batter. Gallen left an April 26 start at Seattle with a man on and no outs in the sixth after a fastball to Julio Rodríguez because of right hamstring tightness. Gallen missed two weeks because of his right hamstring in July 2021 and he also experience a hamstring issue in 2019.

