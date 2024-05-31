Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen goes on 15-day IL with strained right hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen has been placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right hamstring. The defending National League champions recalled right-hander Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno before the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets. Gallen was removed six pitches into Thursday night’s start at Citi Field. He went back to Arizona on Friday to undergo an MRI and get evaluated by team doctors. The 28-year-old right-hander is 5-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 11 starts. He finished in the top five of NL Cy Young Award voting each of the past two years, including third last season when he went 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 210 innings and made his first All-Star team.

