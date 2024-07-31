Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suárez hits 3 HRs, matches career-high 5 RBIs in win vs. Nationals

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez hit three home runs against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Suárez hit a two-run shot off Patrick Corbin in the first, a solo homer in the sixth off Eduardo Salazar and another solo homer against Joan Adon in the seventh — all to left field. He went 4 for 6 with an RBI single and matched his career high with five RBIs. It was the 33-year-old Suárez’s second career three-homer game. The Diamondbacks beat the Nationals 17-0.

