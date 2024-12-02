Dialing long distance: Harden joins Curry as the only NBA players to reach 3,000 3-pointers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden has joined Golden State’s Stephen Curry as the only NBA players to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers. The 36-year-old guard hit the milestone in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 126-122 victory over the Denver Nuggets. He hit three 3s in the first half and three more in the second half while leading the Clippers with 39 points. Harden calls his feat “another accomplishment that you never take for granted.” It finished off a week in which he scored 43 points in a road win over the Washington Wizards that made him the fourth player with 100 career games of 40 or more points.

