Dialing it down, Shelton won’t be drawn on comments attributed to Djokovic at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ben Shelton is dialing it right back when it comes to questions about his relationship with Novak Djokovic after the U.S. Open semifinals last year. The pair could meet again in the fourth round at Melbourne Park, where Djokovic is aiming for his 11th Australian Open title. The 16th-seeded Shelton beat Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-6 (2), 7-5 on Monday and will meet Australian Chris O’Connell in the second round. Comments attributed to Djokovic by the French sports newspaper L’Equipe emerged this week, saying the 24-time major winner mocked Shelton’s “Hang up the phone!” celebration gesture in retaliation to some unsporting provocation.

