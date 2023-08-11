Diakité’s last-gap header earns Lille a 1-1 draw at Nice in French league opener

NICE, France (AP) — Central defender Bafodé Diakité headed in an stoppage-time equalizer as Lille grabed a 1-1 draw at Nice in the French league’s season opener. Diakité met a free kick from midfielder Angel Gomes at the back post in the 94th minute. Nice took an early first-half lead when when striker Gaëtan Laborde clipped the ball over goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier after being set up by strike partner Terem Moffi. PSG begins its title defense at home against Lorient on Saturday and is expected to be without star striker Kylian Mbappé amid an ongoing transfer standoff.

