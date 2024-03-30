Diaby steers Aston Villa to victory with superb strike against Wolves in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has kept its three-point lead over Tottenham in their battle for Champions League soccer next season with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton in the English Premier League. Tottenham put the pressure on earlier by briefly going above Villa in the standings after defeating Luton. But the Birmingham side did not flinch at Villa Park and took all three points in the Midlands derby. Moussa Diaby scored his first league goal in 2024 with a superb strike and delivered an assist for Ezri Konsa. Diaby unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box to end his scoring drought. Konsa’s goal looked unintended as his miscued cross ended in the back of the net at the far post.

