Diaby recalled to France squad for Euro 2024 warmups against Germany and Chile

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps has recalled Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby for European Championship warmups against Germany and Chile. Diaby last played for the national team in Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March last year. He was selected ahead of emerging Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who has made a good impression in his first season with the club. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was included despite recently injuring the big toe on his left foot. World Cup runner-up France hosts Germany on March 23 in Lyon and Chile three days later in Marseille.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.