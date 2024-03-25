Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police and prosecutors are investigating an anonymous death threat to soccer star Ángel di Maria delivered in his hometown of Rosario early Monday. Staffers of the Funes Hills Miraflores condominium where the World Cup winner usually stays in the region, say they found a package containing a death threat to Di Maria’s family if he returned to play for one of the city clubs. The 36-year-old winger at Benfica in Portugal said recently he could play again for his boyhood club Rosario Central. He is currently in the United States touring with Argentina. Rosario has been rocked by waves of violence between rival drug dealing groups. The city homicide rate is 22 per 100,000 residents, far above Argentina’s average of 4.2 per 100,000.

