Di Maria hat trick powers Juve; fan punches Sevilla ‘keeper

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus advanced in the Europa League playoffs by beating Nantes 3-0. Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate to ensure another of Europe’s giants will play in the round of 16 and will be joined by the winner of Manchester United vs. Barcelona. In the Netherlands, Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field in the Spanish team’s game at PSV Eindhoven. The fan threw a punch at Dmitrović before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium. Dmitrović appeared to be unhurt.

