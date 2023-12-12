DHL moves from Andretti to Ganassi to sponsor 2-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday said DHL Express will be the primary sponsor for two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou in a multi-year partnership that ends DHL’s long partnership with Andretti Global. DHL had been a main Andretti sponsor for 13 years and was on Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car when he won both the Indianapolis 500 in 2014 and the IndyCar championship in 2012. DHL spent the last two seasons as primary sponsor for Romain Grosjean, who parted ways with Andretti at the end of the season. The company will now be on Ganassi’s No. 10 Honda for Palou, who has won the championship in two of the last three seasons.

