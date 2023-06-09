DeWanna Bonner scores career-high 41 points, Connecticut Sun hand Las Vegas Aces 1st loss

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner, a 13-year veteran, scored a career-high 41 points to set a franchise record and the Connecticut Sun beat the previously unbeaten Las Vegas Aces 94-77 to avenge a series loss two days ago. Bonner topped her previous high of 38, set in 2016, on a 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining for a 90-67 lead. The previous franchise record was 35, scored by Shannon Johnson in 2000 when the organization was the Orlando Miracle. On Tuesday, Bonner only had five points in a 90-84 loss to Las Vegas. But Bonner responded by scoring 14 of Connecticut’s opening 20 points on Thursday. Bonner finished 16 of 23 from the field. Las Vegas got within 64-54 early in the fourth quarter before Bonner scored the next seven Connecticut points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.