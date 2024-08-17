DeWanna Bonner scores 29, Marina Mabrey adds 17 as Sun post 109-91 win over Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 29 points, Marina Mabrey added 17 points in her debut for Connecticut and the Sun beat the Dallas Wings 109-91 Friday night in the return to action for both teams after a monthlong break for the Paris Olympics. Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for Connecticut (19-6) while Tyasha Harris scored 14 points, Brionna Jones had 12 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa contributed 10 off the bench. The Sun set a season high for points in a game, tied their season high with 11 made 3-pointers and tied a franchise record with 30 assists.

