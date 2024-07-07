DeWanna Bonner hits career-high 7 3s, scores 23 as Sun beat Dream 80-67

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 80-67 for its third win in a row. Tiffany Mitchell and Bonner each hit a 3-point in a 9-0 run that made it 17-11 with 2:20 left in the first quarter and the Sun led the rest of the way. Allisha Gray hit a mid-range pull-up jumper that cut Atlanta’s deficit to 24-20 midway through the second quarter but Veronica Burton answered with a 3-pointer and Brionna Jones made a layup before Bonner hit again from behind the arc to give Connecticut a 12-point lead before going into the break leading 34-24. Gray led Atlanta with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

