Devynne Charlton breaks her own world record in 60-meter hurdles at indoor worlds

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Bahamas runner Devynne Charlton has broken her own 60-meter hurdles world record at the world athletics indoor championships in Glasgow. Charlton won in 7.65 seconds and took 0.02 off the record she set on Feb. 11, which was matched by American runner Tia Jones five days later. France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela was second in 7.74, and Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska took bronze in 7.79.

