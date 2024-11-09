DeVries, Hansberry lead West Virginia in narrow 75-69 win over UMass

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 17 points, Amani Hansberry added 16 and West Virginia held off Massachusetts 75-69. After trailing by 17 points at halftime UMass rallied in the second half, primarily behind a defensive effort that held West Virginia to six made field goals in 24 attempts. West Virginia benefited from playing from ahead, making 15 of 18 free throws in the second half to preserve the win despite being outscored 41-30 after halftime. West Virginia had more made free throws than field goals, going 25 for 29 from the line and 21 for 57 from the field. Rahsool Diggins scored 19 points to lead Howard.

