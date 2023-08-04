Devon Witherspoon showing he can play inside or outside at cornerback for the Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Rookie Devon Witherspoon has shown every bit of the skill and potential that made him the fifth overall pick in the draft by the Seattle Seahawks since ending his brief holdout. It just may come at a position that wasn’t expected when he became the highest draft pick of Pete Carroll’s tenure in Seattle. The secondary in Seattle is deep. It may be the deepest position on a team with playoff aspirations. And because of that depth, the best way for Witherspoon to get on the field immediate and make an impact could end up being as a nickel cornerback for Seattle.

