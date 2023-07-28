Devon Witherspoon ends brief holdout, signs rookie contract with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The brief training camp holdout of Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon ended when the No. 5 overall pick from the draft signed his rookie contract. A standout in college at Illinois, Witherspoon was the last player from this year’s draft class to sign his rookie contract. Witherspoon signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $31.8 million as the terms of being selected fifth overall. The delay in his arrival at training camp was due to an impasse around bonus money he would be due. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the first day of training camp that he expected Witherspoon’s absence to be brief.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.