Devon Dampier leads New Mexico past No. 19 Washington State, 38-35

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Devon Dampier scored on a 1-yard run with 21 seconds left and New Mexico beat No. 19 Washington State 38-35 for its first victory over a ranked team since 2003, dashing the Cougars’ slim College Football Playoffs hopes. Dampier ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns and completed 11 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Eli Sanders added 108 yards and a touchdown for the Lobos (5-6). Dampier moved the Lobos 75 yards on the winning drive after Washington State (8-2) took a 35-31 lead with 3:12 left on John Mateer’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams. Mateer was 25 of 36 for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Williams had nine receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

