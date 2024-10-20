Devon Dampier, Eli Sanders help New Mexico rally late to pull out 50-45 victory over Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Devon Dampier and Eli Sanders had touchdown runs in the final 3:53 to rally New Mexico to a 50-45 victory over Utah State. Sanders also had the first of three rushing scores — a 20-yarder — in the final quarter for New Mexico (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West Conference), which trailed 38-23 at one point in the second half. After Sanders scored to get the Lobos within 38-36 with 10:18 remaining, Utah State (1-6, 0-3) answered with Herschel Turner’s 43-yard touchdown run for a nine-point advantage. Dampier ran it in from 5 yards out and Sanders added a 12-yard scoring run with 1:13 left to play to pull out the victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.