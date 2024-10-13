Devon Dampier accounts for 3 TDs, leads New Mexico over Air Force 52-37

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Devon Dampier accounted for three touchdowns to lead New Mexico to a 52-37 victory over Air Force. Dampier was 15-of-20 passing for 179 yards with a touchdown. He scored twice on the ground and finished with 50 yards rushing on 11 carries. Eli Sanders added 80 yards rushing and two scores for New Mexico (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Quentin Hayes completed 4 of 7 passes for 79 yards and ran for 103 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown for Air Force (1-5, 0-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.